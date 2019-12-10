Explore Lubbock’s treasured businesses at the 2020 Business Expo on Feb. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:



The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo, the largest business to business tradeshow on the South Plains on Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The Business Expo presented by Lubbock National Bank showcases around 200 exhibitors and welcomes more than 5,000 attendees. Exhibitors will enjoy a private networking event from 9–10 a.m. before the doors open. This allows businesses the opportunity to develop a more personal relationship with the companies who could become their next client all while creating new connections to heighten overall success.

Business at its Best: Expo Series is back for its fifth-year, offering two free seminars to attendees. This is a part of the Lubbock Chamber’s efforts to address critical business topics and offer tools to navigate and thrive in the ever-changing demands and evolving changes in the nationwide workforce. Topics and speakers are being confirmed.

This ever-popular business showcase has been a Chamber member favorite for over two decades. This year’s theme is “Explore Lubbock’s Treasured Businesses”. The Lubbock Chamber encourages all participants to have fun while showcasing what makes their business unique in the community.

Sponsorships and booths are still available. Contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000 to secure a space or visit www.LubbockBusinessExpo.com for more information. Pre-sale tickets are available for $5 at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce office or for $10 at the door on Feb. 6. All chamber members receive a $5 discount.

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)