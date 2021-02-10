Extended period of sub-freezing weather, chance for snow this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drastic changes are expected in the forecast this weekend and early next week with an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures and the chance for wintry precipitation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Temperatures

The coldest air of season, if not in years, will begin to arrive across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. Daytime highs on Friday will range from the 20s to the 30s across the northern half of the area, with 30s and 40s across the southern areas. Teens and 20s are expected for high temperatures on Saturday. Teens are expected for high temperatures on Sunday, before warming up some on Monday with teens and 20s expected.

Overnight lows will be in the single-digits to the teens Saturday morning. Sunday and Monday mornings will be even colder with widespread single-digits and event a few spots below zero. Single digital and teens are expected again Tuesday morning before a warming trend returns heading into Tuesday.



Wintry Precipitation

Forecast models continue to show a chance for accumulating snow across the South Plains region from Saturday night through early Monday morning. The exact amount of snowfall is still too early to determine at this time.

Travel

Travel will become hazardous this weekend across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

This article will be updated as additional weather information is received from our weather staff.