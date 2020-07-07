Extended period of triple-digit heat ahead for the South Plains region

LUBBOCK, Texas — After picking up some much need rainfall the last few days, a hotter and dry weather pattern is on the horizon for the South and Rolling Plains.

A strong area of high pressure will build over the region, suppressing rain chances and cranking up the heat later this week, this weekend and into early next week.

Triple-digit heat is expected across all the South and Rolling Plains, with some locations expected to experience their hottest weather so far this season.

The American Red Cross offers several tips on how to cope during a heat wave. You can view those tips by clicking here.

As of Tuesday, there had been eight days of 100°+ high temperatures reported in the Hub City in 2020 (three in May, four in June and one in July).

The hottest temperature reported so far this year in Lubbock was 104° back on July 1.

Click here to see the July normals and temperature records for Lubbock courtesy of the National Weather Service.

