Extra vaccine booster will likely be introduced in the future to protect against COVID variants

LUBBOCK, Texas — More and more cases of COVID-19 variants are popping up all across the country. With five different variants recently being detected in Harris County, public health experts anticipate it will not be long before they start seeing some of those variants here in Lubbock.

“We’re expecting to see some of those here locally,” said Katherine Well, Lubbock Director of Public Health.

The variants were created from the virus mutating as it continues to spread across the world.

“Viruses mutate all the time,” said Lubbock’s Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook. “You only hear about the mutations that actually have a significant change in the way they infect.”

Although our current vaccines protect folks from getting extremely sick with these variants, for the most part, the virus is constantly evolving.

“The people who get symptoms after getting vaccines, the symptoms are very mild,” said Dr. Prakash Shrestha, Infectious Disease Physician at Covenant Medical Center. “It basically prevents severe disease, hospitalization and death.”

Although there are still many unknowns surrounding these variants, experts explained that vaccines might need to be slightly adjusted to remain effective against these variants. If not, the virus could continue to mutate, spread and get even more difficult to control.

It is possible that folks may need to get an extra vaccination dose or booster shot to have a higher level of antibodies to fight off the virus mutations.

“Moderna and Pfizer are both studying right now to see whether or not they need a booster,” said Wells.

That booster shot would be specifically crafted to combat the variants. Several drug companies are also working on making more vaccines available–in addition to Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson that target these variants.

“They start manipulating their vaccine to try to cover what mutations might show up. We’re gonna end up doing the same thing with, with this vaccine,” said Dr. Cook.

Since viruses are constantly changing, health experts said it is likely the public may have to get an annual COVID-19 vaccine, much like the flu shot.

“We need a flu shot every year,” said Dr. Shretha. “Because, every year the flu viruses, they undergo mutation.”

Health experts explained that there is still a lot of research being done on the new variants and the vaccine.

“COVID is probably going to become an endemic virus,” said Wells. “We have to watch and see how it changes, and to see whether or not additional vaccinations are needed. It’s a possibility…but we don’t have an answer yet.”

Based on research done up until this point, health experts know that folks who get the vaccine, whether that be Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson, are immune to the COVID variants on some level. It is encouraged for the public to get the vaccine once it has been made available to protect them from a severe or deadly COVID case.