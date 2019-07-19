FaceApp sparking controversy over privacy concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas — An app that distorts photos to make the subject appear older has gone viral, sparking controversy over its privacy policy.

According to technology experts, photos uploaded to the app could access sensitive information including your identity, username, and web history.

“You can’t pull that back now, you can’t say I’m no longer okay with you having my photos,” said John Thomas, Managing Director for Texas Tech IT Department.

FaceApp, a Russian based company, has been around for the past two years. However, in just a few weeks it has gained fame for it ‘older’ appearance causing thousands of people to download the app.

“People need to understand what exactly they are downloading,” Thomas said. “It’s a personal responsibility to choose between convenient entertainment or our right to privacy.”

KLBK reached out to FaceApp for comment. but received no response.