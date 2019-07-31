Facebook group gives teachers school supplies

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Facebook group that has grown to over 34,000 members is gifting teachers with school supplies before the first day of class.

Stacy Stephenson, a Coronado High School English teacher, said she is a part of the “Support a Teacher” Facebook page where teachers post their Amazon classroom wish list, and from there people from all over can donate to teachers’ classrooms.

“That’s what teachers do,” Stephenson said. “We support each other and that’s the beauty of the profession.”

Stephenson said she started her wish list in mid July and already has had 40 items delivered to her doorstep.

“It just helps us be more creative with lessons and puts pencils in students’ hands,” Stephenson said.

David C. Weindorf, the parent of a high school student, said he donated to a teacher and the process was simple and keeps the teacher’s address confidential.

“It’s not that you have to buy a 500 dollar item,” Weindorf said. “They have things like pencils, and hand sanitizer, and paper and binders, just simple things that cost a few dollars.”