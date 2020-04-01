Facebook group proves “Lubbock Strong”

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local Facebook group called “Lubbock COVID-19 Neighborhood Samaritans” is proving the Hub City is indeed “Lubbock Strong.”

“We never expected it to blow up like it did, I expected maybe 2,000 members at best,” said Belle Lennon, an administrator. “Now we have 22,000 and we are still counting more every day.”

The facebook page aims in helping others who need supplies during the pandemic, and spreading overall positivity. Already, hundreds of posts are approved every day to do just that.

“We had an 84-year-old woman who just wanted to buy some toilet paper, but couldn’t find any,” said Monica Tracy, an administrator. “It seems so simple, but the group found some for her and she was able to buy some – and that’s just what we are all about.”

Administrators said the facebook group will continue to run so long as people need and use it. They added they were humbled by the stories being told on their page, and hope everyone can get the help they need.

“It doesn’t matter if you are old, young, essential, or not because there are people who are going to help you,” Tracy said. “I think this really just shows what Lubbock has always been about, which is going above and beyond for our neighbors.”

If you would like to join the page to either give or receive help – you can click HERE.