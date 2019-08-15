Facebook group wants to bring splash pads to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A group on Facebook called ‘Lubbock Splash’ is pushing for splash pads in Lubbock.

Administrator for the page, Cyndi Phillips said she took over the page after trying to find a place for her children to cool off.

“We just need somewhere where our kids can go, cool off, run around, be loud, that’s a safe area and cost friendly,” Phillips said.

The group has more than 4,600 likes and follows on Facebook.

“Goes to show you that this is needed and wanted here,” Phillips said.

Prior to moving to Lubbock, Phillips lived in Austin, and says there were many splash pads in the area where her two boys could play.

“You know my oldest loves anything having to do with water but my youngest, he’s four, he’s just learning to swim,” Phillips said.

Phillips said she’s been in contact with her city councilman and the board for the Legacy Play Village. Phillips said Bill McAllister Park would be an ideal location for a splash pad because it is near the Marsha Sharp freeway and across the street from a shopping center.

“They’re super on board for getting the splash pad,” Phillips said. “The council man said yes it’s something the city wants to move toward because it is more cost effective than pools, safer than pools, so less liability for the city.”

City Councilman for District 5, Randy Christian, said bringing splash pads would be good for the city.

“It’s what they want,” Christian said. “It’s what’s in other markets and makes us more family oriented.”

In July, designers for Legacy Play Village released a design for the park, including two phases. The second phase included splash pads, however, McAllister Park belongs to the city so the play village can’t necessarily build the splash pads.

Bridget Faulkenberry, director for Parks and Rec. said splash pads are of interest for the community.

“We have a lease with them for the playground and that could be a possibility for the future,” Faulkenberry said.

Faulkenberry said she has toured different splash pads in cities like Abilene, and said they have submitted improvement projects for splash pads, but lack the funding to follow through.

“They just haven’t gotten funded but there is a lot of interest in them so I think it’s just a matter of time before we get one,” Faulkenberry said.

Councilman Christian said the city will be releasing a master plan for the entirety of McAllister Park in the fall, and said they are looking into a splash pad.