Facebook post brings customers to local business during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local business owner, Jamie Cofer, said he will never forget one specific day in 2020 for a very specific reason.

March 20 was the day Cofer’s restaurant, Souper Salad, took a huge hit after the COVID-19 restaurant closure.

“We just have never seen anything like it,” he said of the impact.

However they kept their doors open, waiting for positive shift in events.

Then, Cofer said one simple conversation with a customer quickly turned into the support they needed.

Mishel Jeffcoat was picking up soup for her grandmother when she learned about Cofer’s situation.

“Right before we left, I really felt like the Lord was asking me to go deeper in that conversation,” she said. “So I was like — ‘Hey, can I pray for you’?”

She said they stood at the counter and she prayed for him.

“I asked the Lord to remove the stress,” she said. “That was my biggest thing to ask Jesus to do, just remove that burden.”

After leaving, Jeffcoat quickly posted to Facebook, not knowing the response it would get.

Now Cofer said they are experiencing an abundance of support from Lubbock residents.

Both Cofer and Jeffcoat said it’s not the post on social media but rather the people in this community wanting to lend a hand.

“This small town West Texas thing is exactly what made this blow up,” Jeffcoat said. “People just care — want to love on him.”