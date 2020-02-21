Facebook post said shots fired near 35th and University, police find bullet hole in residential window

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report corroborated a Facebook post on the Operation Crime Watch Lubbock page.

Police were called to a home near the intersection of 35th Street and University Avenue on Tuesday evening. When the homeowner returned from work on Tuesday, she found a hole in her bathroom window that looked like a bullet hole.

The police report described the window as triple pane glass. The hole was the same size for each layer of glass, according to police report. The officer who responded to her home found no other evidence, and he did not find a bullet.

“I did not locate any other entry points inside [the victim’s] residence such as the walls or wooden doors,” the officer wrote.

The officer checked with dispatch and there had been a shots-fired call nearby in the “early morning 2/19/2020.”

A Facebook post said there was a “shooting around 35th and University.” The Facebook post quoted another social media account as saying there were five gunshots and people hiding behind vehicles from a suburban.