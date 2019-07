FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook says it plans to make advertisements for U.S. jobs and credit products searchable for all users. The databases expand on a legal settlement reached in March over discrimination blamed on Facebook’s highly customized ad-targeting. An internal civil rights report Facebook published Sunday, June 30, 2019 says that database will be ready by year’s end. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are having issues viewing or sharing images and videos on Facebook, you are not alone.

Users all across the platform on Wednesday were experiencing problems with images and videos taking a long time to load or not showing up at all.

In a statement on Twitter, Facebook said they are aware of the problem, and they apologized for trouble. They said they are currently working to solve the problem.