Fact or Fib Tuesday: Are tall or short people more at risk for diabetes?

KAMC’s Avery Travis and Kellianne Klass try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news. Can you?

Fact or Fib? Nearly all preterm infants receive antibiotics in their first weeks of life to protect against infections, but new research found preemies who were heavily treated with antibiotics can develop more drug-resistant gut bacteria.

Fact or Fib? Taller people are at higher risk of Type 2 Diabetes than shorter people.

Fact or Fib? A new survey of adults who use e-cigarettes found flavors don’t have an effect on whether or not they start vaping.

