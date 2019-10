LUBBOCK, Texas– KAMC’s Avery Travis and Kellianne Klass try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news. Can you?

Fact or Fib? The largest increase in electronic cigarette use in 2017 to 2018 was in adults ages 25-24.

Fact or Fib? The type of stress a mother experiences during pregnancy may impact the birth of their child.

Fact or Fib? Medicine is the best treatment for dementia patients.

Watch the associated video for the answers.