KAMC’s Avery Travis and Kellianne Klass try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news.

Fact or Fib? The FDA has not yet launched an advertising campaign to dissuade teens from using e-cigarettes.

Fact or Fib? Using antibiotics without a prescription is a huge public health problem in the U.S.

Fact or Fib? Drug use spikes in the summer.

Watch the associated video for the answers.