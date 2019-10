LUBBOCK, Texas– KAMC’s Avery Travis and Jacob Riley try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news. Can you?

Fact or Fib? Antidepressents are always more effective than talk-therapy.

Fact or Fib? Children who live closer to fast food and convenience stores may have a greater chance of becoming obese.

Fact or Fib? Researchers are now able to use a smartphone app to track progress of cancer patients after surgery.

Watch the associated video for the answers.