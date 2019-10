KAMC’s Avery Travis and Kellianne Klass try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news. Can you?

Fact or Fib? There’s new calls for more research on e-cigarettes, after a study said mice exposed to electronic-cigarette smoke developed lung cancer.

Fact or FIb? The most up-to-date test for thyroid cancer is less than 50% accurate.

Fact or Fib? Regular exercise is actually not beneficial for older cardiovascular patients.

Watch the associated video for the answers.