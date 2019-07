LUBBOCK, Texas– KAMC’s Avery Travis and Kellianne Klass try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news.

Fact or Fib? Antihistimines hasve little known benefits for children with colds.

Fact or Fib? Diabetic pregnant women are more at risk of a stillbirth.

Fact or Fib? Measuring a woman’s pulse in her wrist is not a more effective way to detect cardiovascular disease risk during menopause than the standard blood pressure reading.

Watch the associated video for answers.