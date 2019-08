KAMC’s Avery Travis and Kellianne Klass try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news. Can you?

Fact or Fib? Pediatricians cannot help kids’ parents quit smoking.

Fact or Fib? Estrogen may one day be used to help delay and reduce severe symptoms.

Fact or Fib? It is possible for patients to swallow their dentures during surgery.