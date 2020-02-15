Faculty members honored with 2020 Chancellor’s Council awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Seven Texas Tech University faculty members were selected as recipients of the 2020 Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell recognized 13 faculty members from the system’s four institutions – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center – El Paso and Angelo State University – as recipients of this year’s awards. They recognize academic excellence and are the most prestigious awards given to faculty members in the System.

“Faculty across the Texas Tech University System provide our students a world-class educational experience,” Mitchell said. “The dedication to excellence and commitment to advancing our institutions is what places each of these award winners among the leading educators and researchers in our university system. It’s a privilege to present each of this year’s recipients with our system’s top faculty honors.”

The awards are made possible through philanthropic gifts to the Chancellor’s Council, a giving society that supports Mitchell’s priorities of impacting student lives through scholarships, recognizing faculty achievements and encouraging excellence across the System. Since the teaching and research awards were established by the council in 2001, 191 faculty members have received awards totaling more than $1.1 million.

Recipients receive a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion.

The Texas Tech recipients are:

Dustin Benham, School of Law (Teaching Award)

Kristi Gaines, College of Human Sciences (Research Award)

Erica Irlbeck, College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources (Teaching Award)

Jeremy Marston, Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering (Research Award)

Eric Rasmussen, College of Media & Communication (Research Award)

Sterling Shumway, College of Human Sciences (Teaching Award)

Roman Taraban, College of Arts & Sciences (Teaching Award)

(News release from Texas Tech University)