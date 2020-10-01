Fairgoers and vendors talk about changes at South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Fair has implemented changes throughout the fairgrounds to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Teresa Pommer said she enjoys going to the fair to hang out with family and see friends. She said some of the most notable changes were people wearing masks.

“The food is exceptional as usual,” she said, “Not as many vendors as we [are used to seeing], a little less choice, but the choices are fabulous.”

Jennifer Wallace, general manager at the South Plains Fair, said they presented a plan to the city for the fair back in July and did not know if people would attend due to the pandemic. Fortunately, she said they have had relatively good attendance in comparison to last year.

“We wanted to create a sense of normalcy, and it’s worked out,” she said, “We have had people the smiling faces, that’s kind of my reward when people come out and have a good time.”

Wallace said they have made appropriate changes to help keep people safe such as installing 150 hand sanitizing stations, portable handwashing units and signage encouraging fair attendees to social distance and wear a mask.

She also said vendor participation had been down by 35 percent.

Joshua Ramirez, campus pastor at the Dream Center, said the corn dog stand they have is one of the biggest fundraisers they have all year.

“We weighed out all the options and the pros and cons, and we just really felt there are a lot of folks in our city that are ready to go out and live and to do things,” he said.

He said his team is doing their best to take all the precautions necessary.

“Everyone in the stand is wearing a mask, and all of our folks standing outside are wearing the shields,” said Ramirez. “This is a safe place. I just want to invite people to come out. We don’t have a lot more days left.”