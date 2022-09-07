LUBBOCK, Texas — Say goodbye to summer and hello to fall allergies here in West Texas. The transition is from summer allergies like grasses to fall, which are weeds, like pigweed and ragweed, that can be found growing in bar ditches.

Dr. Jason Acevedo is an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor and allergist in West Texas. He said allergies are the worst right when you transition from one season to the next.

“These rains that have come through seemed to have woken everything up,” Acevedo said. “The last few weeks we’ve definitely seen a lot of patients with pretty significant allergic symptoms. There’s sneezing, itching, watery eyes, cough, sinus problems, congestion.”

Dr. Goutam Shome is an allergist and immunologist who said the recent heavy rains have increased the pollen count, leading to more patients coming into his office.

“This year, we started our weed season a little slow, but already we are seeing the effect of the rising pollen count, particularly on the weeds,” Shome said. “We’ve had rain lately, and that has also made pollination really significant here.”

For those who are really suffering from allergies this season, Acevedo recommends you see a primary care doctor or allergist to nip your problem in the bud.

“There’s testing that can be done, or sometimes it can be other issues, sinuses, sinus disease, nasal polyps,” Acevedo said. “For folks that are really suffering, I would say get in to see your doctor and let them figure out exactly what’s causing those symptoms.”

Acevedo said it can be tricky to avoid outdoor allergies here in West Texas, but there are things you can do you can to help prevent serious symptoms.

Living in West Texas, it’s a tough, tough area for patients that suffer from allergies, but simple things you can do for indoor allergies are, replacing your air filter, vacuuming, and minimizing indoor pests,” Acevedo said. “When it comes to outdoor allergies, it’s a little harder. If you know you’re going to be outside, taking an antihistamine, taking a nasal steroid spray, simple things like that can be helpful as a preventative.”