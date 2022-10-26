Are you ready to "fall back" one hour?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “spring forward ” again on Sunday, March 12, 2023.