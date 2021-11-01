‘Fall Back’: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 7

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 7, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

In case your wondering, we’ll “spring forward” again on Sunday, March 13, 2022.