Children’s Home of Lubbock Fall Festival signage (Image courtesy of the Children’s Home of Lubbock).

LUBBOCK, Texas — On September 23, the Children’s Home of Lubbock will host its 34th Annual Fall Festival, according to a social media announcement.

Beginning with a parade at 10:15 a.m., the event will last until 2:00 p.m. with plenty of activities for people of all ages. Wristbands to be able to participate in activities will be $5 each and can be purchased upon arrival at the gym, Children’s Home said.

Actitivities will include:

Hayride

Dunk tank

Bounce houses

Horses

Games

Silent Auction

Raffle

Food trucks

Bake Sale

More!

The Children’s Home of Lubbock is located at 4404 Idalou Road.