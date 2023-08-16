LUBBOCK, Texas — On September 23, the Children’s Home of Lubbock will host its 34th Annual Fall Festival, according to a social media announcement.
Beginning with a parade at 10:15 a.m., the event will last until 2:00 p.m. with plenty of activities for people of all ages. Wristbands to be able to participate in activities will be $5 each and can be purchased upon arrival at the gym, Children’s Home said.
Actitivities will include:
- Hayride
- Dunk tank
- Bounce houses
- Horses
- Games
- Silent Auction
- Raffle
- Food trucks
- Bake Sale
- More!
The Children’s Home of Lubbock is located at 4404 Idalou Road.