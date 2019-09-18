Fall into Autumn show to be hosted by Panhandle Reined Cow Horse Association

Local News

by: Sasha Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Stanton, Reined Cow Horse trainer, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Fall Into Autumn show.

The show will be held Thursday September 19 from 9 a.m. to Sunday September 22 at 12 p.m. at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center, located at 5712 C.R. 1500.

Offered at the show is a futurity practice which includes herd work, rein work and cow work to prep horses in a real show setting for the big fall shows.

Also offered is a full 2-day NRCHA show (Sept 21-22), AQHA ranch riding classes (Sept 20), AND a FUN Fencer-Boxer Challenge on Saturday night (Sept 21).

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click the video link above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar