Fall into Autumn show to be hosted by Panhandle Reined Cow Horse Association

Justin Stanton, Reined Cow Horse trainer, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Fall Into Autumn show.

The show will be held Thursday September 19 from 9 a.m. to Sunday September 22 at 12 p.m. at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center, located at 5712 C.R. 1500.

Offered at the show is a futurity practice which includes herd work, rein work and cow work to prep horses in a real show setting for the big fall shows.

Also offered is a full 2-day NRCHA show (Sept 21-22), AQHA ranch riding classes (Sept 20), AND a FUN Fencer-Boxer Challenge on Saturday night (Sept 21).

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click the video link above.