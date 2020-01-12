1  of  2
Breaking News
LPD and LFR release names of killed and injured first responders Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27

Fallen firefighter, officer to be honored Sunday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock residents can honor Eric Hill and Nicholas Reyna, the firefighter and police officer who were killed in a crash Saturday, on Sunday morning before they are transported to Fort Worth for examination.

RELATED STORY: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/gofundme-pages-started-for-lubbock-firefighters-killed-injured-in-crash/

The Auxiliary to Lubbock Professional Firefighters Local 972 shared on Facebook that there will be an honor line at the Lubbock examiner’s office at the northwest corner of Quaker Avenue and South Loop 289.

Anyone that would like to be a part of the honor line should show up at 9:30 a.m.

Hill and Reyna were killed in a crash Saturday morning. A second firefighter, Matt Dawson, is in critical condition after the wreck.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar