Fallen firefighter, officer to be honored Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock residents can honor Eric Hill and Nicholas Reyna, the firefighter and police officer who were killed in a crash Saturday, on Sunday morning before they are transported to Fort Worth for examination.

The Auxiliary to Lubbock Professional Firefighters Local 972 shared on Facebook that there will be an honor line at the Lubbock examiner’s office at the northwest corner of Quaker Avenue and South Loop 289.

Anyone that would like to be a part of the honor line should show up at 9:30 a.m.

Hill and Reyna were killed in a crash Saturday morning. A second firefighter, Matt Dawson, is in critical condition after the wreck.