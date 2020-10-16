Fallen from grace and locked up in prison, ex-Lubbock businessman asks for compassionate release

LUBBOCK, Texas — Benny Lee Judah, 61, filed a handwritten request that he be allowed out of prison in favor of home confinement. The request was officially added to a federal court docket on Thursday.

Judah was sentenced in 2010 to the statutory maximum of 25 years for money laundering. More specifically, he was accused of cheating his 250 Lubbock area investors of nearly $60 million.

Prosecutors at the time said, “Judah was actually operating a Ponzi scheme.” He was taking money from new investors to pay off obligations to previous investors. He operated numerous businesses including restaurants and Excel Lease Fund, Inc.

In his handwritten request, he claimed to have contracted COVID while in prison in Big Spring. Judah wrote that since getting COVID in August, his breathing is not the same.

Judah claimed to meet all the standards for compassionate release including: no danger to the community. Judah said a previous request for release or home confinement was denied.

A federal judge in Lubbock has not yet ruled on the current request.