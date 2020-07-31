Fallen Sheriff Vega’s wife, online petition aim to reverse line of duty death designation denial

LUBBOCK, Texas – When Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega was denied a line of duty death designation, his wife knew she had to fight it.

“I believe that my husband got COVID-19 in his office on the line of duty,” said Rachel Vega, Sheriff Vega’s widow.

Rachel said that Sheriff Vega had not been feeling well for a couple of days. She said he got tested for COVID-19 after finding out someone in his department who he interacted with had contracted the virus.

“Nobody in his family had it. I didn’t test positive, nobody else in his family had it, none of his friends around him had it,” she said “It was just centrally located in his office in that certain time period.”

She said having to cope with her husband’s death has been difficult enough.

“The law enforcement side did say it was line of duty death,” she said “Somewhere after that it was changed and denied, I’m not sure where the change happened.”

The petition online is nearing ten thousand signatures after only its first week.

Justin McKibben, creator of the petition, said he has known Sheriff Vega for almost two decades and that the sheriff got him started in law enforcement.

“Sheriff Vega was the one who instilled the values in me today that I have in serving the community and not so much serving the community, but loving the community,” he said.

McKibben said he hopes the petition will be able to help not only Sheriff Vega’s family but all first responders faced in similar situations. He said families should not have to defend their loved one’s death.

“Our first responders come in contact with so many people on a daily basis, eight and ten hours a day,” he said. “They put their lives on the lines every day. The least we could do is honor their families with a presumptive line of duty death designation when they come in contact with COVID-19.”

He said the petition is only small fraction of the puzzle and that he urges people to contact their government.

To sign the petition, click here.