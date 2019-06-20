Fallen World War II Veteran remembered by his handiwork

A World War II veteran died at his home at the age of 94 at his home in East Lubbock on Wednesday.

Martin Hernandez served for the 38th Infantry as a sharp shooter during World War II between 1943 and 1946. He was deployed to Japan, Hawaii and Canton Island.

Hernandez’ granddaughter, Leticia Chavez, said the veteran did not talk about his time at war very often.

“He is very strong. He is such a fighter. He fought his whole life to protect us, to protect his home, to protect his family,” Chavez said.

Chavez said Hernandez will also be remembered by his handiwork. He made benches, mailboxes, tables and even painted.

“You knew that you had him in your life you were blessed,” Chavez said.

Hernandez’s family said he spent decades working on his home, and several generations grew up there. Chavez said he would make gifts for the family.

“Anyone can go out and buy anything but the fact that he made it with his heart meant so much more to us.” Chavez said.

Chavez said family meant everything to her grandfather. He continued to work until he simply could not.

“Even up to his last days, even if it took him twenty minutes to get outside, he’d get out and try to work on something,” Chavez said.

Neighbors will line the street in Hernandez’s neighborhood with flags to commemorate his service.