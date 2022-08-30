LUBBOCK, Texas — 29-year-old Haley Steele was killed in an April 2020 car crash in Lubbock County. Haley’s mother, Erin Irwin, is fighting to bring the intoxicated driver back to Lubbock to stand trial.

Tanner Lermon, 21, was a top-ten most wanted fugitive in Texas who was charged with manslaughter for the crash. Blood tests found marijuana and methamphetamines in his system at the time of the crash. Officials for Lubbock County said flaws in the criminal justice system stalled their opportunity to prosecute him.

Photo of Haley Steele and her son provided by Erin Irwin

Lermon was arrested on the scene of the crash in the morning of April 30, 2020 for possession of illegal substances. He served time and was released less than seven months later in October – long before the state’s toxicology report revealed that he was intoxicated while driving, the basis for a separate manslaughter charge.

Irwin said Texas Highway Patrol told her that Lermon’s toxicology results would take days to get back to them. Instead, it took 13 months.

Lubbock County did not learn that Lermon was intoxicated in May 2021 due to Texas’ one toxicology lab suffering a major pandemic-driven backlog. A Lubbock grand jury indicted Lermon for manslaughter after another seven months in December 2021, 20 months after Haley’s death.

In the meantime, Lermon was released from custody and spent the following months committing and fleeing from several other felony charges, including aggravated assault and illegal firearm possession. Lubbock County was waiting on his arrest warrant for manslaughter to be served.

He was finally arrested for aggravated robbery in Hudspeth County on December 23, 2021. In June, he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety)

But all the while, Lubbock County had no idea he was in custody. The Texas Department of Public Safety even placed Lermon on the Top Ten Most Wanted list in July. He was only removed from that list on Monday, August 29.

“I was furious, dumbfounded, frustrated, mad, all of the above,” Ms. Irwin said. “Because obviously he was there the whole time.”

“I’ve been chasing this guy all over West Texas,” Lubbock County Assistant District Attorney Tom Brummett said. “What was supposed to happen didn’t happen.”

Lermon was transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Sanchez Unit in El Paso after his sentencing. Brummett said Hudspeth County should have known that he had an active manslaughter warrant and referred him to Lubbock County before transferring him.