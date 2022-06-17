LUBBOCK, Texas — Four families were displaced and an apartment complex was demolished after a Thursday afternoon fire, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said crews responded to the Falcon Cove Townhomes in the 6500 block of Temple Avenue at 3:29 p.m. Shortly after crews arrived, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm and more units were called to help.

1900 block 66th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

The fire spread through all three wings of the building, according to LFR. Officials said the apartment complex was “deemed structurally unsound.”

According to LFR, the Fire Marshal’s office said the cause of the fire was not yet known.