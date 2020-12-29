Families get struck twice by COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two South Plains families said they tested positive twice for COVID-19 this year.

January Deleon, a hairstylist by trade, said the first time she tested positive was in July.

“I cried when they first told me I was positive, and I’m a pretty strong person,” she said. At that time, there were a lot of uncertainties on what people thought [the virus was], and so I was really scared I was going to give it to my mom.”

Deleon said the first time she tested positive, she felt low energy but felt fine a few days later. She also said the second time, she tested positive for COVID-19 and strep throat.

“The second time was horrible. Horrible. So bad. It was so bad,” said Deleon, “I was afraid wasn’t going to make it through it.”

Destiny Johnson said her household got the virus twice as well. She said it first started with her daughter in late June and that later her husband and mother tested positive, a second time in November, citing that the second time was worse.

“It all hit us pretty hard, loss of taste and sense of smell, coughing, congestion, runny nose,” she said. “The headaches lasted for about 10 days and then from there, it had kind of all stopped.”

Johnson and Deleon said after getting the virus twice, they had to make adjustments to minimize their interactions with others.

Dr. Sameer Islam with Lubbock County Medical Society said it’s not unheard of to get the virus twice and that it’s difficult to predict how someone’s body will react to the virus a second time.

“Each individual is different depending on their health, their medical condition, what other comorbid factors they may have that may make them sicker than not,” said Dr. Islam.

Dr. Islam said he continues to recommend that people socially distance and wear their masks to avoid getting the virus and that he encourages people to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID vaccine coming out,” said Dr. Islam, “We are seeing really a small shift in the risk of patients getting COVID-19, and I anticipate, as do a lot of professionals, that we’re getting to a close to the pandemic. But having said that, we still have to vigilant until the very end.”