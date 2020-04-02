Families of patients in Lubbock nursing home notified of COVID-19 exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock confirmed on Thursday that the Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center, 3710 4th Street, had one positive case of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Although the city is in the early stages of the investigation, they released a statement.

“Though the investigation is in the early stages, right now we believe the COVID-19 case at the Garrison facility is connected to a recently transferred resident and not Garrison.”

The case remained under investigation Thursday.

The city on Wednesday said two of the three COVID-19 fatalities in Lubbock were connected to the Whisperwood nursing facility. Four nursing homes were recently placed under heightened surveillance by the city, including Whisperwood.

More than 40 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock, as of Wednesday evening, were tied to nursing homes.

