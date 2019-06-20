Family addresses arrest in 1998 homicide case

Jesse Ordonez was found left for dead outside a home in North Lubbock 21 years ago. His family never got to close that chapter in their lives until now.

Investigators re-interviewed people related to the investigation and got new eye-witnesses to talk about what happened.

39-year-old Lee Lopez was arrested in Idaho and is charged with manslaughter, but police are still looking for his brother 41-year-old Gabriel Lopez. The brothers were suspects since the beginning, but a grand jury refused to indict them in 2007.

The following is a statement from the Ordonez family:

“We are thrilled to hear that Lee Lopez has been apprehended. We now pray that Gabriel Lopez will also be found and apprehended. The time has come for these men to pay for the crimes committed against Jesse. We pray as a family for justice to be served and closure for the entire family. We are Thankful to the Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Unit for the hours and hard work they have dedicated to this case. We Thank God for guiding the police in their work. Thank you so much for the support, love and prayers you all have shown. There is still much work to be done and we simply ask for continued prayers as we continue to move forward. Never give up and never lose faith for everything happens on Gods terms.”