Family and friends honor woman who died in fatal crash near Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas — 33-year-old Cassidy Rinehart died in a rollover in Wolfforth Sunday night. Her family and friends say she was always smiling and got along with everyone.

“She was just very helpful, very caring and loving and in tune with people,” said her good friend, Chelsea Chavez.

Rinehart and her friends were going to watch the Texas Tech basketball game Sunday night.

“The first place we went to was closed down so we were going to leave and go to a different location,” Chavez said.

But Rinehart never made it.

“We got there and she wasnt there and we just assume she was going home and got the call later that night that she had been in an accident,” Chavez said.

Just a few hours before the crash, Chavez remembers what they talked about.

“Before we left she said she was having a rough time and I just grabbed her hand and said don’t worry this isn’t the end of the world, this isn’t going to be the worst thing that happens to you,” Chavez said.

Wolfforth police said her car went off the road and hit a guardrail as she was driving down Highway 62 and Highway 82 near the Loop 289 overpass. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

“It just didn’t seem like it was real, the initial shock of hearing that I was the last person that she saw and was with, it just didn’t feel like it was real,” Chavez said.

Her friends and family want her joy and these memories to stick around.

The donations from the fundraiser her family created will go to Team Challenge in Midland and a scholarship for a student at her high school in Borden County.

