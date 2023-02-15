LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, family and friends of Hollis Daniels took the stand during the sentencing phase of his capital murder trial.

On the first day of his trial last week, Daniels pleaded guilty to killing Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr. in 2017.

The defense called on friends and relatives who testified about Daniels’ upbringing, and how it all might’ve played into his eventual downward spiral.

Distant cousins of Daniels described a prominent history of mental health issues and substance abuse on both sides of his family. Both cousins said some family members even died from overdoses and suicides, but in their small town of Seguin, they said it was considered a weakness for anyone to talk about mental health struggles.

We learned that Daniels’ family owned all of the movie theaters in Downtown Seguin, but would end up suffering financially when streaming services came out. Daniels’ dad was running the theaters while his mom was a traveling freelance writer. Robin Vaughan Dwyer was a close family friend who said the absence of his parents during his childhood was hard on Daniels. He said, “There was a lack of everyday parental control.”

Vaughan Dwyer told the jury about a man by the name of “AC” who was one of the family’s employees that would end up moving in with the Daniels. AC and daniels were very close, but the summer before he would go back to Texas Tech University (TTU) for his sophomore year, AC got hit by a car on his bike and later died. Vaughan Dwyer said AC would do anything for Daniels, so his passing was very hard on him.

Vaughan Dwyer also remembered a conversation with Daniels where he would said he didn’t want to return to TTU for his sophomore year, even though his parents thought it was in his best interest to do so.

The defense then called Daniels’ best friend Callan Carter to the stand. What started as working the concession stands together at the family’s movie theater would turn into a daily hang-out. In high school, Carter noticed Daniels had changed and said, “It seemed like he had some kind of a mask up.” Daniels would admit to him that he was depressed.

When Daniels began using synthetic marijuana, Carter testified that he freaked out.

“Who knows what’s in it?” Carter said. “I didn’t want my friend to die.”

Carter said the summer before the shooting took place, the two spent a lot of time together. Carter described daniels spiraling.

“It almost seemed as if this glowing person I knew, this light, just dimmed,” Carter said.

Prosecutors asked Carter if the Daniels he knew would ever take his own life. To that, Carter said, “Worried? Sure. But he did tell me that he wouldn’t.”

The court recessed for the day at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and will pick back up at 9 a.m. Wednesday with more defense witnesses being called to the stand.