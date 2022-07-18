LUBBOCK, Texas— A Clovis family credits their dog with saving the life of their husband and father.

The Kia family’s border collie Levi, 5, works in a different capacity for the family. He sniffs out gluten.

But one July night, he wouldn’t stop barking, waking everyone up in the house. At first, they ignored it. But the family soon learned what Levi was trying to tell them, Norman was having a heart attack.

“Levi saw him for the first time after his procedure, and his nose went straight up to his chest,” said Lisa. “And he checked on him. That’s when it was like bam, I knew exactly what he had. It was like a huge light bulb that went off. And I’m like he knew, he just knew.”

Lisa trains service dogs for a living, mostly for PTSD and seizure patients. But she says she never taught Levi how to do this.

“Dogs are amazing,” she said. “They can just sense all of that chemical change in the body. And when something is not right, your dog can tell you, you just got to pay attention and we weren’t paying attention right away.”

Norman knows if it weren’t for Levi, he may not be alive.

“He’s a part of the family and you know, we just couldn’t think of a life without him for a minute,” he said.