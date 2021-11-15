Family demands justice after loved one killed in Friday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was shot and killed Friday night.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in North Lubbock just after 8:30 pm Friday. Officers were able to locate a vehicle on North University and a male with a gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced 28-year-old Paul Siaz dead on the scene.

The family of Saiz wants the person who shot him to be caught and held accountable. They believe Saiz should never have had to die and have started a Gofundme to help with funeral expenses. You can find a link here.