Family featured on Wish Wednesday asking for funeral donations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of a child once featured on KAMC’s Wish Wednesday has asked the community for help paying for funeral expenses.

Jordan-Raymond Ornales, 6, passed away Wednesday, December 4. He had been in hospice care since 2015, according to family.

Jordan was originally featured on Wish Wednesday in August of 2016. The Make-A-Wish Foundation gave Jordan’s family an all-expenses paid vacation to Dallas.

The family said they need help paying for Jordan’s funeral expenses. They have set up a GoFundMe to help raise the money.