Family-friendly ‘Día de Los Muertos Celebration’ to be held at Science Spectrum

Christy Martinez-Garcia, Publisher of Latino Lubbock Magazine, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Dia De Los Muertos Celebration.

It will be held Sunday November 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Science Spectrum located at 2579 S Loop 289 #250.

The event will showcase the work of Latino artist, offer a cultural experience through local performers – traditional and modern; hold a unique Día de Los Muertos pan de muerto sampling, as well as showcase decorated cakes; offer products from participating vendors; as well as provide children’s activities that offer cultural understanding, showcase classic cars, and more.

There will be face painting on sight, but those that come in costume will receive a discount at the door.



(Press release provided by Los Hermanos Familia.)