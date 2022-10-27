LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson.

Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found dead in a South Lubbock home early Wednesday morning.

Angelica’s family members were in and out of the house Thursday morning collecting what they could salvage from the fire. Family members told EverythingLubbock.com that Boyles was Vasquez’s boyfriend, and they believe he was the individual responsible for the tragedy.

No arrests have been made and LPD reported there are no threats to the public.

On Thursday, several members of the community paid their respects to the brothers by placing yellow roses at Lubbock High School and at the entrance of the home.

Family members tell EverythingLubbock.com that Angelica had a big personality, and never met a stranger. They also said that she did an amazing job raising her boys and was a light in the community.

They also said Felipe was extremely talented, had aspirations of being a musician and even taught himself how to play guitar. Andres loved Legos and had containers filled with them.

Neighbors are planning a prayer vigil for the family, and that will be held in the 4100 block of 124th Street on Saturday, October 29 evening at 7:00 p.m.

The family said Angelica was a physical therapist at Lubbock Sports Rehab, and those with the company have set up a bank account to support the family. Donations can be made in Angelica, Felipe, or Andres’s name to any ABC bank location here in Lubbock.