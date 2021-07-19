Family, friends and teammates remember 11-year-old Micah Brayden Elkins who was killed in a crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– Dozens of friends and and family gathered to grieve and remember the life of 11-year-old Micah Brayden Elkins who was killed in a car crash on Sunday.

Micah’s stepmom was driving him and his two younger siblings from New Mexico back to their home in Lubbock after spending some time with their dad.

Unfortunately another car was driving towards them in the wrong lane, causing them to veer off the road, overcorrect and eventually roll to a crash. Micah did pass away and is survived by his two younger siblings, while his stepmom is fighting for her life at a hospital in Dallas.

“I know if he had anything to tell me and he’d want everyone to know, he’s okay and as much as I want to be selfish and want him home he’s with God now,” said his mother, Crystal Cisneros.

Family, friends and teammates of Micah said he was the life of the party. Always goofing off and lighting up the room with his big smile.

“Micah was like a brother to me, I’ve always been his friend,” said his teammate, Noah Gonzales. “We all loved how funny he was.”

His family is asking for prayers at this time and are welcoming donations to his memorial fund at People’s Bank in Shallowater, and their GoFundMe.