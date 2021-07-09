Family, friends frustrated at slow moving investigation into shooting death at Chips Sports Bar

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three months after, Teejay Bailey was killed in a shooting at Chips Sports Bar, his friends and family still have yet to get answers on what really happened. Some even worry now that the shooter’s actions might be ruled as self-defense.

“You always feel that it’s not going to happen to you and it does happen, it does happen to you,” said Bailey’s girlfriend, Andria Rangel.

According to Lubbock Police, Bailey and others were having an argument at the bar when they were asked to leave. The arguing continued in the parking lot until someone pulled out a gun and shot Bailey.

So far, police have not given friends or family any answers, made any arrests or publicly identified a shooter.

“I feel like we are all left in the dark with such a tragic thing that has happened. His kids deserve those answers, his mom, his sister, his dad they deserve those answers,” said Rangel.



And his friends not wanting to stop pushing for answers or justice until it comes.

“Give some kind of peace and hope to the family and friends. We are still mourning. We are still wishing. It hasn’t even sunk in for a lot of us. I mean, I can’t just push it away I don’t want to believe it,” said Bailey’s best friend, Isaiah Ramos.

They’re all hoping that answers will finally bring closure to Bailey’s friends and family that he left behind.

“I want peace for everybody. I want everybody to be at peace with themselves, with the whole situation, with everything that has gone on in the last 3 months. I want everyone to be at peace,” Ramos said.

The Lubbock Police Department says there are not currently any new updates to the case but the investigation is ongoing.