Family friends grieve the loss of 13-year-old Dominic Mejia

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Dominic Mejia died after a younger family member accidentally shot him in the head.

The sheriff’s office said there is an ongoing investigation into figuring out the details that led to the accidental shooting.

Family friend Joshua Spear said Mejia was friends with his son Dallas. Spear said Mejia was a hardworking kid who loved football and played for New Deal Middle School.

“It’s hard… I love that boy and the thought of that being one of our kids,” Spear said. “It sucks.”

Spear said before their game on Thursday, the New Deal football team will carry Mejia’s jersey across the field.

“It was a tragic accident,” Spear said. “Nobody is to blame for this and nobody will ever know except for Dominic and the other child that was in the house.”

The family has set up a fundraiser for funeral expenses for Dominic. If you would like to donate, click on the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/707320909673313/707320939673310/