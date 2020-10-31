Family, friends set up GoFundMe to help mother of six shot by her husband

LUBBOCK, TX — More than $10,000 have already been raised on GoFundMe to support twenty-nine-year-old Dorothy Holland as she fights for her life in the ICU. The mother of six was shot multiple times by her husband who then turned the gun on himself on Monday night.

“She just had a little baby. I can’t begin to fathom what they’re going through,” family friend and GoFundMe organizer Fernando Perez said.

Holland’s oldest child is 13, and her youngest is just months old. Friday, she underwent major surgery on the carotid artery in her neck, as well as her eye and hand as a result of the gunshot injuries.

Perez and his wife Alex set up the GoFundMe on Wednesday after they heard what happened. They set the goal of $100,000 to help Holland’s family cover her medical expenses and to support her six small children as they face a holiday season with one parent dead and the other in a coma.

“This [fund] is something special to us, and this actually touched us very deeply because me and my wife, we have five kids. Hearing what happened to Dorothy, it just struck us,” Perez said.

Perez also said they’ve received donations from across Texas and even from places, such as Chicago and Los Angeles.

While they’re on a mission to raise money, they’re also raising awareness about domestic violence.

“We want to prevent this from happening to other women or for other kids to have to endure this,” Perez said.

He added that Holland’s story actually hit home for him.

“My dad was absusive when I was little, and that stays in your mind,” Perez said.

Both Perez and Holland’s family hope that sharing her story of survival will help save other women still suffering abuse from their partners at home.

“Dorothy doesn’t know it yet, but she’s actually saving lives, she’s going to help a lot of people … It’s not so much us or what we’re doing, it’s going to be her,” Perez said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and if you or a loved one is facing abuse from a partner, you can find help here.