LUBBOCK, Texas — With the Panhandle South Plains Fair officially in full swing, Lubbock first responders have advice on how to have fun in a safe way.

The Lubbock Police Department on Friday posted on social media these helpful tips:

Keep young children in line of sight at all times

Make sure your children have parent/guardian contact info

Lock your car and hide your personal belongings

Keep possessions close by

Be aware of your surroundings

Lubbock Fire Rescue provided the following statement in regard to the Fair:

“The safety of all visitors at the South Plains Fair is our highest priority. Lubbock Fire Rescue will be present throughout the durations of the South Plains Fair for both fire and medical response. Lubbock Fire Rescue will be out monitoring and patrolling the fairgrounds. However, in the event you have an emergency, dial 911. Once talking with the operator, give landmarks or a general idea of where you are located in order to have a swift response from emergency responders.

It will be hot out during the week of the South Plains Fair. We encourage all those attending to make sure you are well hydrated and dress appropriately to the weather conditions.

Feel free to stop and chat with our very own Lubbock Fire Rescue personnel and have a great time at the South Plains Fair!”

For more information about the South Plains Fair, check out the website.