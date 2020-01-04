Family grieves over man shot and killed at local hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 7:43 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Hotel Ava Friday morning. The shooter is till at large.

LPD said 37 year-old Joshua Gomez was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. Gomez’s wife, Moni Gomez, spoke to EverythingLubbock.com about her husband.

“We’re devastated. We’re really lost right now with this., Gomez said.

Even during the hardest moments, Moni laughs, remembering him.

“He could not tell a joke to save his life, but he always had a different way of making people laugh,” Gomez said. “He always let you know he was in the room. He didn’t know any strangers.”

Moni said Gomez had an outstanding energy that people always seemed drawn to.

“He was the one that everybody would gather around to see what he was doing or what are we gonna do for the weekend or what does he got going on?” Moni said.

Gomez had three daughters, whom he cared for deeply. Moni said he was the fun parent, and was a cool person to be around.

“He loved his kids. He celebrated them,” oni said.

Gomez was a caring man, willing to go out of his way for anyone who needed it.

“He was really genuine. He was never afraid to be who he was. Good or bad,” Gomez said.

For any information regarding this case or the shooter, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.