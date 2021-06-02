Family helps save dog near death

LUBBOCK, Texas – One local family recently found an abandoned dog shot in the head and helped.

Ryleigh Taylor said she and her family went out for a drive to Slaton when they noticed a kennel on the side of the road.

Ryleigh said when they approached the kennel they noticed a dog curled up inside.

“The lock was broken on the crate and then there was, like, blood everywhere,” she said.

Ryleigh said she immediately called her parents who rushed over to see the dog. Ryleigh’s mother LeaAnn said she was in shock when she saw the dog.

“I mean — what we saw was so incredibly heartbreaking. The kennel covered in blood and trash inside. We didn’t know where the blood was coming from,” she said. “We didn’t know if he was even going to make it.”

The family rushed the dog to Lubbock Small Animal Emergency Clinic to see what could be done.

“With him not being our dog, we didn’t know what was going to happen [or] where the wound was but when [the veterinarian] came out and told us the dog was shot in the face, it was just a kick to the gut,” said LeaAnn. “Like, who would do that to a dog?”

LeaAnn said the vet took the bullet out and the dog, which they named Chance, is recovering at their home.

“On the side of his face where the bullet went in, he will have constant drainage on that side of his face, probably for the rest of his life,” said LeaAnn. “That’s just something we have made a commitment to him. Wipe off that drainage, just like you’d wipe your baby’s nose.”

The family set up a GoFundMe to recover costs for surgery and ongoing treatment. To contribute, click here.