Family hosting benefit ride and food sale for infant with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas — There is a benefit ride Saturday to help a local family whose infant was diagnosed with cancer.

Jayden King Martinez is an 8-month-old who was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a blood cancer that affects the white blood cells.

Connie and Mario Martinez, family friends, have coordinated and created a Facebook group called ‘Jayden King Martinez’ to document Jayden’s progress and are also hosting the benefit ride and food fundraiser to help the family.

Jordyn Beechman, Jayden’s mother, said she had no other choice but to leave her job to care for Jayden since he is an infant. James Martinez, Jayden’s father, said he’s been working tirelessly to help support his family financially.

“It’s been rough, it’s been hard and trying to maintain because I’m working two jobs, [and] ‘I don’t want to be gone all day because I’m not here mentally,” said James. “When I am missing days to be [at the hospital], it’s like, ‘We’ve got rent coming up because life doesn’t stop.”