Family locates stolen car and wedding dress in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — What started off for a plea for a stolen vehicle with a wedding dress left inside, led a family to find their belongings on a farm in East Lubbock.

Christy Turner said on Sunday night her vehicle was stolen from her driveway, with her keys, purse and daughter’s wedding dress inside.

“I feel so invaded, it’s kind of like a sick and nauseating feeling,” Turner said.

Her daughter, Cydney Lopez, said she had gotten married and not even 24 hours later, her dress was gone.

“So many memories and it’s something you want to hold onto for sure,” Lopez said.

However, Lopez got a call during KLBK’s interview from police saying the car had been found.

Lopez said inside the car was her mother’s purse and credit cards but no dress.

Lopez said she didn’t think she would ever see her dress again, but an officer driving in the area noticed a dress bag on the side of the road, and found her dress, in good condition, and next to another stolen vehicle.

The family said they are not sure the condition of the car, but they are just thankful the dress has been returned to Cydney.